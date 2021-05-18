Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 16,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,694. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.