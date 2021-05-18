Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,750 shares of company stock worth $77,513 and have sold 20,880 shares worth $289,981. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

