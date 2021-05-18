Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) to Sell

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021. Revenues improved year over year on increased PROPEL revenues from the reduced COVID-19 impact on demand for elective surgical procedures. The company also generated increased SINUVA revenues on improved access and coverage, and a shift in sinus procedures toward ambulatory surgery centers and the office setting of care. The company registered revenues from the newly-added Global Balloon and Navigation product portfolio as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Intersect ENT has outperformed its industry. However, the company reported adjusted net loss wider than expected in the first quarter. The increase in operating costs and contraction in gross margin does not bode well either.”

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $600.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

