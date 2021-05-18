Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.