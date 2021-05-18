Zacks Investment Research Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.30 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $315.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

