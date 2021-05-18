Zacks Investment Research Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.30 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $315.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit