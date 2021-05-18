Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) to “Hold”

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

MTBC opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287 in the last three months. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

