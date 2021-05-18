Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) to Buy

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

