Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to “Buy”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

UTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at $41,989,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 113.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

