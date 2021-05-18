Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZLNDY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 236.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

