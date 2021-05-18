Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.94 and its 200 day moving average is $429.20. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $223.86 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock valued at $18,266,600 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

