ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 50% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $171,142.61 and approximately $112.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.05 or 0.01499599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00119375 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

