Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

ZBH traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.54. 854,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.95.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.