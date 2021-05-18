Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.65

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 6581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

