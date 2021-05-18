Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $308.93 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.95. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

