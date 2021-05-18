ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

