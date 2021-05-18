Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 54,792 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 82.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,792 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $5,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

