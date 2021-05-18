Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

