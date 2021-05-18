Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $35.00 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

