Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $481.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

