$0.02 EPS Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $668.44 million, a PE ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

