$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 103,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $19,205,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

