-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Points International reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOM. Barrington Research upped their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Points International by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $252.06 million, a PE ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

