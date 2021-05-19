-$0.07 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Greenlane also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,745 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

