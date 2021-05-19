-$0.11 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

