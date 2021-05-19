$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

