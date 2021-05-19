$0.30 EPS Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

VLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,918. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

