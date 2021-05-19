-$0.50 EPS Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.49). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $422.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.