$0.55 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 181,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

