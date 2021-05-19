$0.56 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

