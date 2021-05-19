$0.73 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.77. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

AUB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

