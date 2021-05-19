$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina reported sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.36. 793,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,815. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.63 and its 200-day moving average is $385.31. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

