$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Illumina reported sales of $633.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.36. 793,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,815. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.63 and its 200-day moving average is $385.31. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

