$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of CMS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

