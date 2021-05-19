$1.57 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,516.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

