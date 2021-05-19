$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $44.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.