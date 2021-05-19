$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

WCC opened at $106.68 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,749 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

