$1.94 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 246.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $90.00 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

