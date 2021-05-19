$10.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post $10.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.46 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $46.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.66 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.