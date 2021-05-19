$100.18 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $100.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.70 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $386.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $409.83 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 259,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

