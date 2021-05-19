1,000 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLNK. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 40,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,446. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

