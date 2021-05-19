$105.95 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to post $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.90 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,665. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

