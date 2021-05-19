1,215 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 72,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $7,586,232.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,554,881 shares of company stock worth $134,959,139.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.