13,500 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

XRX traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,180. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

