171 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $261.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

