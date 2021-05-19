$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

DRI stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. 32,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.26. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $15,024,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 101,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 95,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

