$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report $2.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $14.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $22.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 79.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

