$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anterix.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $333,631.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $42,697.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 70,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

