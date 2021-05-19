$21.42 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $21.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.98 billion and the highest is $22.40 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $81.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $86.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $90.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.78. FedEx has a 12-month low of $114.92 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

