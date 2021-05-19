$244.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report sales of $244.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $197.41 million. Cinemark reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,623%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 823,177 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 691.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 253,563 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,452. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.