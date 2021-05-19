$247.36 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce sales of $247.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $37.16. 767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock worth $2,481,662 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

