$276.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $276.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $246.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $374,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after acquiring an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

